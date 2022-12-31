Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 30, 2022

Dec. 30—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Monday

Robert R. Roy, 43, 4300 block of Hidden Way, Terre Haute. Booked 11:50 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, resisting law enforcement, battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Michael L. Egy, 37, 5200 block of East Deer Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft.

Roudyjoe F. Beasley, 44, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 p.m. Operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Jeremy R. Baugh, 29, Putnamville Correctional Facility, Greencastle. Booked 4:10 p.m. Domestic battery.

Cortino M. Allen, 46, 1700 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:20 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and unauthorized control of a motor vehicle.

Sierra M. Baugh, 21, 100 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Chad D. Carroll, 37, 6700 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:27 p.m. Domestic battery, escape from lawful detention and invasion of privacy (two counts).

Bryant K. Cornelius Jr., 24, 1600 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Tuesday

Tyler L. Brown, 18, 4500 block of South Arlington, Terre Haute. Booked 3:03 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Dwayne L. Porter, 61, 2300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 p.m. Failure to register as a sex offender, theft, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.

Story continues

Timmie L. Fields, 20, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

Daniel R. Dorsett, 45, no address available. Booked 5:39 p.m. Domestic battery.

Dylan E. Monnett, 24, 2100 block of 23 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:23 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Brandi N. Bridges, 28, 4200 block of North 14th, Terre Haute. Booked 7:49 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Jay D. Hann, 38, 1300 block of 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:56 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.

Roxanne A. Dugger, 46, 1400 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Wednesday

Mary L. Morrison, 51, 100 block of East Railroad Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:16 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; trafficking with an inmate; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Barbara L. Perry, 58, 2900 block of Crawford, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe.

Ashley M. Doty, 26, 200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 a.m. Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.