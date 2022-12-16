Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 15, 2022

Dec. 15—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

* Jessica V. Baker, 37, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 a.m. Battery against public safety official while engaged in official duties.

* David G. Sims, 22, 1400 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:24 p.m. Probation violation.

* Aaron C. Holliman, 25, 3100 block of Harrison Woods Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Seth A. Shafer, 32, no address available. Booked 3:12 p.m. Burglary, domestic battery and invasion of privacy (two counts).

* Bethany L. Oglesby, 27, no address available. Booked 4:21 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official.

* Michael L. Smith, 41, 800 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:58 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

* Nancy S. Clodfelter, 48, 700 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.

* Scarlett Summers, 18, no address available. Booked 8:20 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* Jessie C. Maesch, 39, 1300 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:22 p.m. Court order.

* Breanna M. Hancock, 25, 7100 block of East Old Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia,

Wednesday

* Eric W. Wise, 47, 3100 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:28 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Caitlyn S. Bell, 26, 100 block of South Murphy Avenue, Brazil. Booked 9:16 a.m. Operating motor vehicle with expired plates and possession of paraphernalia.

* Justin M. Coogan, 20, 1800 block of Spang Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 p.m. Criminal mischief.

* Jeremy W. Liffick, 37, 2100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Robert H. Doss, 33, 2400 block of Spruce, Terre Haute. Booked 6 p.m. Court order.

* Matthew L. Duke, 31, 1800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:38 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

* Amber N. Pitts, 39, 2100 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:06 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, dealing in altered property, escape from lawful detention and failure to return to lawful detention.

* Dalton J. Dickerson, 20, 2200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 p.m. Burglary and dealing in altered property.

* Brandon T. Smith, 19, 3400 block of Broadlands Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 p.m. Criminal mischief and failure to appear.

Thursday

* Darius D. Wilson, 18, 2400 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:39 a.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle; resisting law enforcement (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

* Brenda S. Doolittle, 61, no address available. Booked 2:53 a.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and conversion.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.