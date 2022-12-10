Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 12, 2022

Dec. 9—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

* Adam Bryant, 29, 700 block of North Road 345, Shelburn. Booked 2:10 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), criminal recklessness, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement, intimidation and interference with the reporting of a crime.

* Robert L. King, 54, 200 block of South Hobson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts).

* Devon W. Hayden, 27, 200 block of Berne Avenue, Terre Town. Booked 4:04 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Richard Sedletzeck, 54, 2000 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Cory S. Swetland, 45, 700 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Derek Peak, 32, 300 block of Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* Bobby L. Wright, 32, 1600 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 p.m. Driving motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and possession of methamphetamine.

Friday

* James B. Phillips, 57, 2500 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 a.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.

* Tristan B. Lillpop, 26, 5900 block of Woodbridge Trail, Newburgh. Booked 2:54 a.m. Reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts) and resisting law enforcement.

* Bryan W. Patton, 25, no address available. Booked 5:11 a.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.