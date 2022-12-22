Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 22, 2022

Dec. 21—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

* Jacob E. White, 37, 10 block of North Charles B. Hall Avenue, Brazil. Booked 10:31 a.m. Auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

* Steven M. Willan, 39, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:05 a.m. Criminal trespass, possessing a look-alike substance and possession of methamphetamine.

* Joshua L. Fields, 32, 1400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:33 p.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman.

* Thomas D. Long, 45, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Justin J. Whitlock, 29, no address available. Booked 4:13 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, theft, intimidation (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia (two counts).

* Amanda L. Hellis, 39, 2300 block of Morton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:39 p.m. Out-of-county warrant; acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or alteration of prescription form; criminal trespass; theft (three counts); and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

* Terese A. Poling, 42, 7000 block of Manor Place Richland Manor, Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 p.m. Battery against a public safety official, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and battery by bodily waste (two counts).

* Pamela S. Ennen, 61, 2100 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:51 p.m. Criminal trespass.

* Brandon M. Walker, 27, 4600 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:20 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Dexter A. Mendez, 23, 2900 block of West Private Road, Brazil. Booked 9:28 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.

* John O. Donham, 29, 100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:49 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe (two counts), theft (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.

Wednesday

* Rodney G. Johnson, 40, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts); strangulation; resisting law enforcement; escape from lawful detention (two counts); possession of methamphetamine; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; dealing/possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance; false reporting; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Ryan M. Barrett, 48, 10 block of West Madison, Paris. Booked 2:12 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).

* Michael A. Sluder, 46, 1100 block of Stiles Road, Mitchell. Booked 5:55 a.m. Out-of-county warrant (two counts).

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.