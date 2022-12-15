Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 14, 2022

Dec. 14—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

* Devon E. Starks, 43, no address available. Booked 8:41 a.m. Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

* Cory M. Williams, 31, 1200 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 a.m. Domestic battery.

* Ralph E. Goff, 33, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.

* Nina C. Baker, 42, 2500 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, criminal trespass and false reporting.

* Danielle M. Whitney, 35, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Residential entry.

* Steve E. Sprague, 58, no address available. Booked 4:33 p.m. Criminal trespass.

* Nick S. Strobel, 45, 1400 block of Harvest Glenn Boulevard South, Fishers. Booked 8:42 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Geoffrey F. Ewan, 43, 400 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:34 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, altered gun identification, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

Monday

* Jackson R. Spore, 27, 1900 block of Lancaster Drive, Bloomington. Booked 12:32 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Tomiko M. Hampton, 37, 1700 block of Crawford, Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement (two counts).

* Steven J. Jesko, 38, no address available. Booked 2:05 a.m. False informing.

* Alex E. Hallett-Miles, 35, no address available. Booked 8:59 a.m. Conversion; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and criminal possession synthetic drug or look-alike substance.

* Michael E. Hoke, 48, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:48 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug; dealing in methamphetamine; dealing in marijuana; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (two counts); possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Giulianna R. D'Amico, 21, 2900 block of Krumbhaar, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

* Daniel L. Megenhardt, 36, no address available. Booked 7:29 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and auto theft.

* Gloria J. Wilson, 42, 3900 block of Florence Court, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 p.m. Conversion.

Tuesday

* Michael S. Katopodis, 48, no address available. Booked 1:55 a.m. Criminal mischief.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.