Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 7, 2022

Dec. 7—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Monday

—Billy J. Gilbert, 30, 700 block of North 14 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:52 a.m. Burglary, domestic battery, criminal confinement, rape and escape from lawful detention.

—George S. Head, 46, 3500 block of County Road 1350, Rosedale. Booked 2:13 p.m. Domestic battery in violation of a no contact order and invasion of privacy.

—Aaron C. Holliman, 25, 3100 block of Harrison Woods Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:02 p.m. Conversion.

—Jason D. Wilds, 40, 600 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 p.m. Battery against a public safety official (two counts).

—Joseph I. Turner, 41, 10 block of North Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Richard K. Maloney, 42, no address available. Booked 5:35 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.

—Timothy A. Shaw, 63, 4200 block of West Indiana 46, Cory. Booked 6:16 p.m. Criminal confinement, sexual battery and burglary of a dwelling.

—Christopher J. Lanning, 43, 600 block of North Lanning, Terre Haute. Booked 6:32 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Bradley A. Francis, 50, 900 block of Louisville Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).

—Michael L. Bridges, 29, 1500 block of Florida Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 p.m. Intimidation, criminal mischief, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, pointing a firearm and battery committed with a deadly weapon.

Tuesday

—Chris I. Seaward, 20, 200 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Sharrod Cowan, 19, Loganville, Ga. Booked 3:51 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

—Scott W. Maxwell, 55, 300 block of East Goldenrod Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 a.m. Auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

—Gregory A. Porter, 27, 2300 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

—Abbie L. McKinney, 43, 100 block of East Dawn Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of a controlled substance.

—Jalen A. Clark, 21, 2100 block of West Hudson Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Thomas J. Hausler, 57, 1700 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.

—Michael L. Criss, 37, 2400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:54 p.m. Conversion, possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—Nathanial J. Wells, 37, 100 block of South 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:19 p.m. Auto theft; dealing in methamphetamine; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Virginia R. Hughes, 59, no address avialable. Booked 9:46 p.m. Public intoxication.

—Isaac W. Fields, 29, 1400 block of Spencer Pike Road, Springville. Booked 11:38 p.m. Intimidation, criminal mischief and battery.

Wednesday

—Paul Fortner, 44, no address available. Booked 12:15 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Vickie L. Roberts, 43, 7700 block of East Red Cherry Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and false reporting.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.