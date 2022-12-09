Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 8, 2022

Dec. 8—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Wednesday

—Kyler S. Key, 30, 4900 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 a.m. Criminal mischief, burglary while armed with deadly weapon, residential entry, intimidation and pointing loaded firearm at another person.

—Vincent O. Dates, 41, Putnamville Correctional Facility, Greencastle. Booked 12:11 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and court order.

—Lindsay Bracken, 31, 10 block of Shaw Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 12:16 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Michael S. Fellows, 43, 2700 block of Goff Street, Mecca. Booked 12:57 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

—Robert Bryan, 48, 2200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possessing paraphernalia.

—Zoi A. Farrell, 27, 2600 block of Kussner Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:16 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Gary W. Flowers, 39, 3500 block of South Hampton Place, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, dealing in methamphetamine, affixing false or forged label to controlled substance prescription package, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.

—Kirk N. Rowe, 35, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 p.m. Criminal mischief; burglary; theft; resisting law enforcement; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; dealing counterfeit substances; possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; possession of counterfeited substances; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Jonathan M. Edwards, 37, 200 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:57 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Jerred J. Owens, 44, 200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:46 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Christopher D. Miller, 33, no address available. Booked 6:41 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, conversion, intimidation, invasion of privacy (two counts) and false reporting.

—Shane C. Hunter, 23, 2400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Mats S. Alexander, 30, no address available. Booked 8:46 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

—James T. Eakle, 35, no address available. Booked 9:06 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

Thursday

—Abigail Thompson, 18, 6400 block of Maple Grove Road, Martinsville. Booked 1:44 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.

—Nicole J. Kelley, 42, 2900 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 a.m. Legend drug prescription violation and possession of a controlled substance.

—Bradley A. Moore, 36, 600 block of North little Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:29 a.m. Legend drug prescription violation.

—Cornell L. Towles, 54, 1800 block of North 6 1/2 , Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Bobi J. Archer, 42, 1400 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:25 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.