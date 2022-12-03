Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 2, 2022

Dec. 3—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Wednesday

* Eric D. Roberts, 35, 500 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:06 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Joshua D. Hobson, 40, 7600 block of North 42 1/2 , Terre Haute. Booked 11:09 a.m. Residential entry.

* Matthew Boyer, 33, 1400 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:45 a.m. Criminal trespass.

* Teresa L. Smith, 63, 200 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Kyle S. Shultz, 28, 200 block of Eagle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:42 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Jeramiah L. Reed, 35, 2100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:32 p.m. Intimidation and battery with bodily injury.

Thursday

* Kelsey Simpson, 30, 400 block of North Hendricks, Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Christopher J. Miller, 21, 2900 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 a.m. Conversion, possession of paraphernalia and theft.

* Arron R. Rodriguez, 36, 2900 block of Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 a.m. Theft.

* Larry R. Hair, 38, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 a.m. Domestic battery.

* Larry W. Jeffery, 27, 200 block of Highland Court, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* James A. Alchin, 42, 1400 block of Red Cedar Lane, Spencer. Booked 10:14 a.m. Court order and conversion.

* Gage T. Brumley, 22, 700 block of South 10th Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 p.m. Domestic battery, criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.

* Keith M. Barnes, 50, 400 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, leaving the scene of an accident, dealing in methamphetamine (two counts), possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

* Dianne Joyner, 59, 600 block of Waunette Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

* Vanessa K. Tapp, 22, no address available. Booked 2:38 p.m. Criminal trespass, and possession of paraphernalia.

* Jasmine D. Poland, 46, 2000 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.

* Harry R. Frazier, 45, 10 block of North McGuire Street, Brazil. Booked 4:30 p.m. Out-of-county warrant (two counts), auto theft and criminal mischief.

* Christopher C. Curtis, 56, 10 block of North Grant Street, Crown Point. Booked 6:04 p.m. Court order.

* Lonnie D. McConnell, 54, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:38 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

* Frank A. Pace, 51, 500 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Dewayne H. Latham, 49, 1900 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

* John L. Featherston, 36, 4400 block of South Hidden Way, Terre Haute. Booked 9:57 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and invasion of privacy (two counts).

Friday

* Daniel Smith, 59, 10 block of Columbus, Staunton. Booked 12:25 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, failure to provide vehicle registration certificate, no valid driver's license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

* Robert T. Jeffers, 44, 1600 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

* Nicholas W. Hamilton, 31, 1800 block of South 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:24 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and escape (two counts).

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.