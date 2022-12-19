Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 18, 2022

Dec. 19—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

* Terry W. Vicars, 41, 1400 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 a.m. Theft.

* Paul L. Sims, 42, 900 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 a.m. Child molesting (two counts).

* Andres T. Contreras, 45, 10 block of West Franklin Street, Greencastle. Booked 1:53 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Genis A. Steed, 23, 400 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Dshawn J. Bass, 38, 2200 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

* Devan Darkis, 21, 2200 block of Nth 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 p.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Saturday

* Chad A. Kraemer, 38, 1100 block of East Lewsader Avenue, Rosedale. Booked 4:07 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; reckless driving; leaving the scene of a property damage accident; possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement (two counts); obstruction of justice; and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

* Robert C. Allard, 41, 1300 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.