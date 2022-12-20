Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 19, 2022

Dec. 20—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Saturday

* Carl T. Fulk, 66, 100 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

* Paul E. Wilson, 40, 40 block of North Fourth Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 1:04 p.m. Home improvement fraud.

Sunday

* Osceola K. Turner, 25, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 a.m. Intimidation.

* Billy J. Phillips, 51, 10 block of West Robinson Street, Brazil. Booked 2:51 a.m. Reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.

* Derek A. Chastain, 37, 900 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.