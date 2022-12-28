Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 27, 2022

Dec. 28—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

* Samantha B. Case, 29, 400 block of South Gaslight, Terre Haute. Booked 4:17 p.m. Domestic battery (five counts) and invasion of privacy.

* Rick R. Orman, 52, 1800 block of North Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:55 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, false reporting and possession of paraphernalia.

* Anthony T. McNeal, 35, 5200 block of East Greenbriar Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:30 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Shawna L. Cunning, 33, 1300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 p.m. Failure to appear, disorderly conduct and intimidation.

* Joshua A. Coamba-Bolduc, 19, 1300 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, domestic battery and strangulation.

* Larry S. Swaby, 53, 8500 block of East Margaret Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Dustin L. Hojem, 36, 9800 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:51 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Alexis B. Diekhoff, 22, 100 block of West Springhill Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:45 p.m. Possession of a legend drug, battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

Monday

* Fabian L. Bicard, 28, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Farmersburg. Booked 2:31 a.m. Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Francis E. Blair, 25, 2200 block of Tabortown Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 a.m. Dealing in marijuana; possession of a controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

* Joseph V. Fagg, 52, no address available. Booked 4:05 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Jene A. Bright, 60, 800 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.