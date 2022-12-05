Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 4, 2022

Dec. 5—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

—Jacob A. Brown, 24, 4800 block of Woodfield Drive, Brazil. Booked 2:28 p.m. Auto theft, false informing, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

—Christian A. Campbell, 30, 1500 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 p.m. False informing.

—Alexandria N. Stevens, 24, 1500 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:39 p.m. Criminal mischief.

—Riannon M. Kuykendall, 24, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 6:39 p.m. Theft (two counts) and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

—Michael A. Morson, 32, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 a.m. Escape; intimidation; possession of paraphernalia; battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official; criminal trespass; auto theft; resisting law enforcement (three counts); escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device, possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—Courtney L. Mize, 24, 1900 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:29 p.m. Battery.

—Myranda A. Akers, 30, no address available. Booked 10:19 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; criminal conversion; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Samantha D. Archer, 31, 5300 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 p.m. Possession of a fraudulent sales document, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, criminal conversion, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Saturday

—Cedric McClure, 20, 2900 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 a.m. Domestic battery.

Story continues

—Michael L. Lane, 29, 1400 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and strangulation.

—David L. Hammond, 33, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.

—Alejandro D. Nino, 38, 100 block of East Leith Street, Fort Wayne. Booked 2:11 a.m. Reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and resisting law enforcement.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.