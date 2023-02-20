Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 19, 2023

Feb. 19—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

* Mark A. Stedman, 26, 200 block of North Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:39 a.m. Criminal trespass.

* Clinton N. Cowan, 40, 2400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:04 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.

* Lindsey M. Freeman, 32, 100 block of West Trinity Avenue, Clinton. Booked 12:09 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe (two counts) and residential entry.

* Justine K. Johnston, 33, 2500 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:55 p.m. Dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, and dealing in a narcotic drug.

* Samantha S. Plunkett, 36, 1400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:06 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Michael A. Smith, 36, 2900 block of Winthrop Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:18 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Lesley Furney, 30, 1500 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:16 p.m. Criminal mischief and battery with bodily injury.

* Laura Dimond, 30, 2700 block of West Elm, New Goshen. Booked 7:03 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, and operating motor vehicle while intoxicated.

* Tayler N. Hunt, 23, 500 block of North Pearson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:35 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Megan Slater, 38, 1200 block of Sherfick Lane, Rosedale. Booked 8:52 p.m. Failure to appear.

Saturday

* Justin M. Shewmake, 22, 900 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 a.m. Criminal Recklessness.

* Nathaniel Cooprider, 21, 900 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 a.m. Criminal recklessness.

* Zachary K. Collester, 31, 2700 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Child solicitation and resisting law enforcement.

Story continues

* Mohamed Sesay, 53, 2500 block of North 15 1/2 , Terre Haute. Booked 5:37 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, battery by body waste, domestic battery and battery against a public safety official.

* Jonathon D. Blackwell, 34, 10 block of South Waggoner Street, Sandborn. Booked 5:48 a.m. Escape from lawful detention; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of methamphetamine.

* Andres Broner, 23, 3800 block of Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 6:19 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.