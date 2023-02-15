Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 14, 2023

Feb. 14—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

Tyler Burmood, 32, no address available. Booked 11:11 a.m. Possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.

Derek A. Chastain, 37, 900 block of N. Seventh St., Terre Haute. Booked 8:53 a.m. Court order.

Lee J. Felling, 50, 900 block of S. 21st St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.

Charles A. Flater, 60, no address available. Booked 10:23 p.m. Failure to appear.

Larry D. Harris, 37, 1700 block of Thompson Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 7:47 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Chaun T. Hughes, 54, 22500 block of N. Tabortown St., Terre Haute. Booked 5:28 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.

Melissa Kaye Lawrence, 49, 3100 block of N. 15th St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:01 p.m. Failure to appear.

Paola I. Maldonado-Garcia, 40, 1400 block of Barbour Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 9:50 p.m. Domestic battery.

Milton Ramos, 41, 1400 block of Barbour Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 p.m. Domestic battery.

Brian D. Rowe, 55, 700 block of W. Candelwick Circle, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Court order.

Todd A. Snow, 55, no address available. Booked 1:24 p.m. Burglary and theft.

Saturday

Angela S. Allen, 38, 1100 block of S. Fourth St., Terre Haute. Booked 5:07 p.m. Battery and resisting law enforcement.

Kenneth L. Bacon, 20, 2200 block of Concord Ct., Springfield, Ill. Booked 1:06 p.m. Criminal mischief (two counts), auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

Daniel T. Beeker, 32, 200 block of N. Rogers St., Bloomington, Ind. Booked 9:22 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and out-of-county warrant.

Deanthony J. Clark, 24, 400 block of S. Fifth St., Terre Haute. Booked 5:44 a.m. Failure to appear.

Cynthia R. Cocks, 31, 600 block of Chryslen Woods, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:18 p.m. Failure to appear, criminal trespass and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

Ashley Francis, 21, 25800 block of N. 2100th St., Chrispen, Ill. Booked 3:40 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

David A. Hampton, 34, 200 block of S. Seventh St., Lafayette. Booked 10:46 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

Amanda M. Jones, 30, 4700 block of N. 26 1/2 St., Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.

Travis R. Merritt, 26, 3300 block of N. 23rd St., Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.

Robert K. Peterson, 43, 2000 block of N. 23 1/2 Dr., Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 p.m. Intimidation (two counts).

Crystal Robinson, 28, 1000 block of Four Season Rd., Bloomington, Ind. Booked 4:13 p.m. Failure to appear.

Samuel J. Smith, 28, 300 block of W. Edwards St., West Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 p.m. Theft.

Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.