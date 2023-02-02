Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 1, 2023

Feb. 1—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Monday

* Leonard J. Fields Jr., 22, no address available. Booked 9:28 a.m. Criminal trespass.

* Robert L. Goodman, 21, 400 block of Hilton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:14 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Mark A. Stedman, 26, 200 block of North Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 p.m. Domestic battery and burglary of a dwelling.

* Darrel E. Washington, 42, 1800 block of Cobblestone Way South, Terre Haute. Booked 2:55 p.m. Strangulation and domestic battery.

* Charlie E. Johnson, 39, no address available. Booked 4:11 p.m. Criminal trespass.

* Alfred E. Kearschner Jr., 33, 4900 block of North Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 p.m. Failure to appear; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.

* Elmer E. Seeley, 60, 200 block of East Emil Street, Farmersburg. Booked 6:28 p.m. Intimidation and invasion of privacy (two counts).

* Donaciano F. Campas, 32, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 p.m. Court order.

* Brittany J. Seegmiller, 26, 4400 block of Cook Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.