Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 9, 2023

Feb. 9—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

* Kaleb A. Bragg, 32, 10 block of North Jefferson, Springfield, Mo. Booked 10:07 a.m. Refusal to identify self and criminal trespass.

* Johnathan L. Ready, 46, 900 block of South Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 10:45 a.m. Failure to register as a sex or violent offender.

* Sean N. Rutherford, 23, 700 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 p.m. Residential entry.

* Jasmine R. Jones, 27, 1500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:47 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.

* Jennifer A. Robinson, 41, 9300 block of East Pettiford Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 p.m. Conversion; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

* Isiah J. Sommers, 28, 1100 block of South 17th Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:44 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge; escape from lawful detention, and violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.

* Tammy S. Carter, 51, 1400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Jesse C. Samm, 33, 1300 block of South Farmersburg Street, Pimento. Booked 7:19 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.

* Kenneth E. Padgett, 42, 4300 block of West Goodson Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:28 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle after being an habitual traffic offender and possession of paraphernalia.

* Kaleb H. Derrick, 26, 2400 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:59 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Wednesday

* Lindsey M. Freeman, 32, 100 block of West Trinity, Clinton. Booked 12:16 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

* Makayla E. Bender, 21, 1600 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 a.m. Warrant probation violation.

* Roman L. Harrison, 33, 500 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:47 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Terri J. Wallisa, 41, Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 a.m. Theft, fraud, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.

* Kelly K. Gustafson, 42, 500 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, battery committed with deadly weapon, criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement.

* Amanda J. Bowers, 41, 10 block of West Halbert Street, Brazil. Booked 11:19 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Otis M. Denney, 35, 2400 block of Hiddle Street, Clinton. Booked 1:21 p.m. Residential entry.

* Garrett T. Walker, 32, 10 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Javier I. Garrett, 33, 2400 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 p.m. Residential entry, possession of methamphetamine (two counts), possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

* Jason J. Wilt, 29, 5100 block of Reformatory Road, Pendleton. Booked 3:04 p.m. Court order.

* Steven T. Dobbs, 36, 100 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

* Kenneth R. Darkis, 57, 100 block of Blacksmiths Road, Rockville. Booked 5:46 p.m. Failure to appear.

Thursday

* Justice L. Shumaker, 22, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. Failure to appear, burglary, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.

* Nicholas A. Guyton, 36, 9600 block of Spurline Court, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Keith W. Ermisch, 62, 2300 block of Amber Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (three counts), dealing in a controlled substance (two counts), possession of methamphetamine (three counts) and possession of paraphernalia.

* Jessica L. Kimmel, 35, 4400 block of East Poplar, Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 a.m. Conversion, identity deception and false reporting.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.