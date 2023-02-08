Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 5, 2023

Feb. 7—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

* Jeffery A. Miller, 46, 700 block of North Euclid, Indianapolis. Booked 11:04 a.m. Court order.

* Dale A. Hartsburg, 51, 10 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:53 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; operating or permitting operation of motor vehicle without financial responsibility; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Anthony Thigpen, 27, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

* James D. Gaylor, 42, 1100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 p.m. Contempt of court.

* Carlena L. Johnson, 49, 200 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 p.m. Court order.

* Aaron C. Bower, 48, 10 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 p.m. Battery and criminal mischief.

* Alonzo E. Lawson, 69, 500 block of Anthony Square, Terre Haute. Booked 7:34 p.m. Intimidation and criminal trespass.

* Michael D. Fennell, 43, 600 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:52 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Ethan Salsbury, 20, 6800 block of West Glory Maple Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 10:54 p.m. Minor consumption of alcohol, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

* Tyler A. Seymour, 28, 1400 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Saturday

* Sean P. McClain, 44, 100 block of North Baldridge Street, Rosedale. Booked 12:48 a.m. Stalking and invasion of privacy.

* Taylor A. Layton, 23, 2400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Story continues

* Ryan D. Burns, 35, 1900 block of Ruckle Street, Indianapolis. Booked 3:11 a.m. Intimidation.

* Lamar N. Suggs, 18, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:55 p.m. Criminal trespass.

* Ervin M. Price, 39, 10 block of Willow Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:07 p.m. Dealing in cocaine, dealing in marijuana, attempted murder, battery committed with deadly weapon, aggravated battery, burglary of dwelling that results in serious bodily injury, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon and dealing in marijuana.

* Brenda G. Smith, 66, 700 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.

* James R. Williams Jr., 35, 1300 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 p.m. Conversion, failure to appear and false reporting.

* Robert E. Richey, 41, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.

* David W. Towles, 51, 3900 block of Golfview Court, Terre Haute. Booked 7:09 p.m. Domestic battery, failure to appear, invasion of privacy, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.

* Sunny S. Jones, 47, 200 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:30 p.m. Criminal trespass and robbery.

* Camille M. Barnes, 50, 100 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 p.m. Possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, legend drug prescription violation and possession of paraphernalia.

* Paul J. Parsons, 28, no address available. Booked 11:48 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.

Sunday

* Thomas R. Turner, 34, 200 block of North 22nd, Terre Haute. Booked 1:57 a.m. Domestic battery.

* Alyssa D. Towle, 29, 200 block of North 22nd Stre, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 a.m. Domestic battery.

* Samantha Bird, 23, 2100 block of North Griffith Court, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Katrina M. Woodson, 48, 4400 block of South Spring Acres Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.