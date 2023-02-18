Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 17, 2023

Feb. 17—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

* Trent E. Cooper, 46, 20 block of Circle Dr., Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 a.m. Driving while suspended and possession of a controlled substance.

* Keith D. Jones, 40, 10 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 a.m. Conversion.

* Charlie E. Johnson, 39, no address available. Booked 11:56 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, criminal trespass, obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine.

* William E. Tyler, 54, 3700 block of East Markle Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 p.m. Domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and intimidation.

* Brandon J. Huber, 41, 2500 block of North Baker Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:43 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts) and escape from lawful detention.

* Audrey R. Laughrey, 37, 10 block of North Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:25 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance.

Friday

* Rick R. Orman, 52, 1800 block of North Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* Amber L. Slaughterbeck, 40, 2800 block of North Howell Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).

* Bradley S. McConnaughey, 33, 9800 block of North Range Line, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.

* Justin P. Phillips, 39, 5200 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

* Deborah West, 51, 200 block of East Thomas Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and possession of methamphetamine.

* George L. Ross, 67, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:09 a.m. Public intoxication.

Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.