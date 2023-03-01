Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 28, 2023

Feb. 28—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

* Russell E. Swaim, 48, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* Aaron W. Hos, 34, 1200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:08 p.m. Failure to appear and failure to appear on felony charge.

* Julie R. Holvey, 41, 1400 block of Washington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:28 p.m. Criminal trespass.

* Zachary E. Krise, 35, 600 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:59 p.m. Battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, strangulation, burglary, theft, escape from lawful detention, resisting law enforcement, false reporting and battery against a public safety official.

* Aaron L. Hires, 28, no address available. Booked 9:52 p.m. Failure to appear, burglary and false reporting.

Monday

* Cody V. Murdock, 36, no address available. Booked 1:38 a.m. Failure to appear (two counts).

* Dustin Hall, 37, 900 block of East Ezalia Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; burglary; legend drug prescription violation; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

* Robert E. Gabbard, 35, no address available. Booked 2:56 a.m. Failure to appear (four counts).

* James R. Williams, 35, 3300 block of County Road East 500 North, Greencastle. Booked 4:32 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts); invasion of privacy (three counts); possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and unlawful use of 911 service.

* Christopher L. Morgan, 38, no address available. Booked 5:02 a.m. Domestic battery.

* Brandon M. Pierce, 32, 1100 block of North Benwood Lane, Brazil. Booked 9:56 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts).

Story continues

* Paul E. Wilson, 41, 7900 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* Christopher M. Snodgrass, 25, no address available. Booked 6:54 p.m. Court order.

* Zachary L. Benassi, 29, 400 block of South Grant Street, Cloverdale. Booked 6:55 p.m. Court order and failure to appear on felony charge.

* Christopher S. Critchlow, 42, 1100 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 p.m. Criminal mischief.

Tuesday

* Misty D. Doty, 25, 2200 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, unlawful entry of motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

* Christopher J. Snodgrass, 20, 1400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:09 a.m. Domestic battery.

* Kendra R. Weir, 19, 2900 block of Krumbhaar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 a.m. Disorderly conduct and domestic battery.

Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.