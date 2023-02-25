Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 24, 2023

Feb. 24—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

* Rodney Moore, 31, 1200 block of Milgrove Road, Quincy. Booked 10:01 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and resisting law enforcement.

* Gage R. Joy, 23, 1900 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 11:19 a.m. Court order.

* Derrik M. Donaldson, 25, 3700 block of Wallace Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 11:47 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of stolen property.

* Valexis M. Johnson, 24, 700 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:59 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; battery by bodily waste; and possession of stolen property.

* Jaylen C. Walker, 25, 100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 p.m. Battery.

* Lorn A. Allen, 55, no address available. Booked 6:30 p.m. Possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; and possessing paraphernalia.

* Jamie L. Neace, 44, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:41 p.m. Possession of syringe; false informing; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Dakota A. Joy, 29, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:44 p.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Scarlett Summers, 19, no address available. Booked 7:42 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

* Jami D. Garrard, 28, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and false reporting.

Story continues

Friday

* Robert J. Marietta, 31, 400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:33 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Rodney Winfield, 30, 100 block of West Wheeler, Terre Haute. Booked 3:22 a.m. Domestic battery.

Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.