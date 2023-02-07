Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 3, 2023

Feb. 6—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

Erin N. Wood, 32, 10 block of Parkview Road, Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 a.m. Other (not classified).

Christopher D. Myers, 43, 10 block of North McGinty Street, Montezuma. Booked 10:27 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Joseph A. Smith, 25, 600 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:35 a.m. Criminal trespass.

Damian E. Parks, 37, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

Jimmy R. Johnson, 39, 2400 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts), and operating or permitting operation of motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Dalton Grant, 28, no address available. Booked 3:04 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.

Anthony J. Leclercq, 40, 100 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.

Andre L. Agee, 36, 1900 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:40 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.

Sarah J. Thompson, 26, no address available. Booked 6:39 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; legend drug prescription violation; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Friday

Harley M. Dycus, 22, 1500 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Najana Smith, 28, 1400 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), out-of-county warrant, driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Maran E. Hoffert, 23, 4700 block of North Hendricks, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 a.m. Criminal mischief, residential entry, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

William E. Carnell, 60, 2500 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:14 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Kevin L. Hollingsworth, 36, 300 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:52 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.