Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 22, 2023

Feb. 22—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Saturday

* Andres Broner, 23, 3800 block of Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 6:19 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

* Joshua D. Doty, 37, 100 block of North Sixth, Clinton. Booked 12:38 p.m. Intimidation and theft.

* Diedre M. Wilson, 23, 200 block of East Margret Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:47 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of syringe.

* LaShawnda M. Thomas, 35, 8500 block of North Redbud Lane, Brazil. Booked 5:41 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

* Ronald L. Lafleur, 39, 600 block of North Chamberlain Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:47 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).

* Stanita G. Antrobus, 43, no address available. Booked 9:54 p.m. Residential entry.

Sunday

* William L. Carter III, 39, 8300 block of Bono Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:17 a.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

* Kenya S. Sandifer, 46, 100 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

* Bryon Reeves, 42, 100 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:48 p.m. Stalking and invasion of privacy.

* Jeremy A. Lovett, 38, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:20 p.m. Criminal trespass and auto theft.

* Adam W. Dalton, 35, 300 block of East Broadlands Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:47 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Monday

* Tiffany M. Wilson, 32, 1000 block of North Burton Place, Shepardsville. Booked 2:15 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Bryon S. Archer, 57, 1100 block of East Rio Grande Avenue, Brazil. Booked 2:55 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Story continues

* Brandon L. Frye, 23, no address available. Booked 9:29 a.m. Invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.

* Angel M. Budd, 31, 2200 block of Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 a.m. Conversion.

* Theresa D. Johnson, 26, 10 block of North Third Street, Clinton. Booked 11:05 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

* Gary L. Bocek, 46, no address available. Booked 12:20 p.m. Criminal trespass and intimidation.

* Tia M. Rogers, 42, 400 block of 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Joseph A. Plunkett, 39, 500 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Failure to appear.

Tuesday

* Ryan D. Michki, 26, 10 block of Oakland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 a.m. Reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (four counts).

* Curtis L. Bass, 55, 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:17 a.m. Domestic battery.

Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.