Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 16, 2023

Feb. 16—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

Christopher M. Brown, 32, 1500 Grand Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 2:03 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

James R. Edens, 39, 100 block of W. Jackson St., Brazil. Booked 11:32 p.m. Hold for another agency.

Ryan J. Fontanyi, 40, 1500 block of S. Sixth St., Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 p.m. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

James D. Gayler, 42, no address available. Booked 10:52 a.m. Criminal trespass.

Harold A. Haggerty, 35, 2300 block of Evergreen Ct., Terre Haute. Booked 12:28 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew B. Hensley, 28, 3300 block of N. 23rd St., Terre Haute. Booked 2:03 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, trafficking with an inmate and possession of marijuana.

Bradley A. Hild, 25, 100 block of N. 15th St., Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 a.m. Failure to appear.

Daniel R. Hopkins, 51, 1700 block of N. Linder, Chicago. Booked 7:23 p.m. Failure to appear.

Chris J. Kirmse, 45, 1800 block of N. 11th St., Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 p.m. Writ of attachment and hold for another agency.

Joseph J. Montgomery, 46, 10 block of N. Seventh St., West Terre Haute. Booked 9:08 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).

Javon J. Moppins, 18, 1300 block of Linwood Ct., Terre Haute. Booked 2:41 p.m. Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.

Franklin E. Morgan, 58, 1100 block of College Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 p.m. Failure to appear.

Arron Robert R. Rodriguez, 36, 2000 block of N. 24th St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 p.m. Criminal mischief.

Troy L. Vogel, 37, 1500 block of N. Colfax St., Brazil. Booked 1:20 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Larry J. West, 38, 9000 block of E. Indiana 246, Lewis.. Booked 3:34 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm.

Wednesday

Charles M. Ahnert, 53, 1100 block of Poplar St., Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 a.m. Failure to appear.

Joshua D. Estremera, 32, 4400 block of S. Sioux St., Terre Haute. Booked 5:39 a.m. Intimidation and battery.

Jessica K. Harbaugh, 24, 1000 block of N. Eighth St., Terre Haute. 7:11 p.m. Failure to appear.

Britney L. Herrick, 43, 1900 block of Eighth Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Ginger M. Kendall, 45, 3700 block of E. Ashland Dr., Terre Haute. Booked 12:04 a.m. Hold for another agency.

Justin E. Kophazy, 24, 4500 block of S. Gaslight Pl., Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery.

Justin L. Matherly, 36, 36, 4500 block of E. 30th Dr., Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 p.m. Conversion.

Geoffrey D. Porter, 30, 9900 block of E. U.S. Hwy 40, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 a.m. Hold for other agency, theft and counterfeiting.

Leroy J. Presley, 34, 1500 S. 18th St., Terre Haute. Booked 7:10 p.m. Failure to appear.

Lamar N. Suggs, 18, no address available. Booked 8:12 a.m. Public indecency, public nudity, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.