Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 2, 2023

Feb. 4—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

Austellous J. Cherry, 27, 500 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of a stolen firearm; interference in the reporting of a crime; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; and domestic battery.

Eutiquio S. Perez, 37, 100 block of North 35th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2 p.m. Court order.

Zachary C. Schlotta, 29, 600 block of South Walnut, Bloomington. Booked 2:15 p.m. Domestic battery, theft and invasion of privacy.

Darin S. Rollman, 43, 10 block of Blakely Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:33 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Robert L. Carter, 31, 300 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:54 p.m. Failure to appear.

Brittany N. Wilson, 32, 1700 block of Indiana 159, Lewis. Booked 6:10 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Danielle Cook, 26, 7500 block of North 42 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear.

David D. Long, 24, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:37 p.m. Failure to appear.

Harley D. Hernandez, 33, 100 block of South 31st, Terre Haute. Booked 8:23 p.m. Failure to appear (three counts).

Michael W. Shafer, 37, 7400 block of Valerie Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:50 p.m. Failure to appear.

Rodney W. Altizer, 60, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:22 p.m. Residential entry.

Wednesday

Monte Q. May, 18, 400 block of North Webster Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 1:24 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Felicia K. Smitley, 25, 1700 block of Thompson Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Tyray A. Vance, 20, 4200 block of South 5 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 a.m. Intimidation, criminal recklessness and domestic battery.

Corrina N. Al-Holwani, 36, 500 block of South Spruce Street, Villa Grove, Ill. Booked 12:12 p.m. Auto theft, failure to provide vehicle registration certificate, expired plates, speeding, no valid driver's license, no operator's license in possession, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Tylen D. Mills, 26, 2900 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 p.m. Public intoxication.

Trayon L. Finley, 26, 400 block of North 14 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 p.m. Altered gun identification and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Zachary A. Herman, 30, 2400 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:48 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, confinement and domestic battery.

Jamie L. Bass, 45, 2100 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:01 p.m. Small claims; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Thursday

Christina Alte, 41, 100 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:48 a.m. Intimidation and possession of paraphernalia.

Zachary R. Adkins, 21, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Christopher J. Miller, 22, 2900 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:06 a.m. Burglary and theft from motor vehicle.

Ethan J. Delaney, 26, 900 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 a.m. Burglary and theft from motor vehicle.

Jakob T. Smith, 26, 1100 block of Second Avenue, Fontanet. Booked 6 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.