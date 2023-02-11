Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 10, 2023

Feb. 10—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

* Todd A. Riggs, 54, 400 block of South Gaslight Place, Terre Haute. Booked 9:14 a.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.

* Brenda S. Doolittle, 61, no address available. Booked 9:44 a.m. Criminal trespass.

* James T. Williams, 31, 2500 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 p.m. Failure to appear, out-of-county warrant, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.

* Rachel K. Wilson, 28, 4400 block of East Poplar Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:59 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and residential entry.

* Maeve E. Bolin, 20, 1900 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:02 p.m. Criminal trespass and residential entry.

* Gary W. Mankin, 36, no address available. Booked 5:49 p.m. Small claims, failure to appear, criminal trespass and residential entry.

* Matthew W. Edington, 26, 2700 block of Durkees Ferry Road, New Goshen. Booked 5:57 p.m. Criminal trespass and residential entry.

* Robert L. Huckle, 49, 100 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Criminal trespass and residential entry.

* Summerlyn G. Bullock, 22, 800 block of Crawford, Terre Haute. Booked 6:20 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Jayben E. Bailey, 29, 800 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:06 p.m. Habitual traffic violator, possession of anabolic steroids and possession of a controlled substance.

* Latisha M. Jackson, 34, 200 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear (two counts).

* Alzeez A. Hamzat, 21, 600 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 p.m. Kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, possession of hashish, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a controlled substance.

* Adedeji J. Hamzat, 18, 600 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 p.m. Possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a controlled substance.

* Ian Q. Bolin, 31, 2600 block of West Cooper, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Ronald A. Mundy, 48, 1200 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

Friday

* Yvonne K. Johnson, 67, 10 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 a.m. Criminal trespass and theft.

* Jarrett R. Travioli, 23, 7800 block of East Orchard Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:31 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

* Jay R. Church, 42, 10 block of South Fourth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:56 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.