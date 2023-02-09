Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 8, 2023

Feb. 8—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

* Gage R. Joy, 23, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 a.m. Residential entry, resisting law enforcement (two counts), intimidation, invasion of privacy (two counts), possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

* Derek J. Anderson, 36, no address available. Booked 9:27 a.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, battery and battery against a public safety official.

* Jacob W. Umphries, 32, Putnamville Correctional Facility, Greencastle. Booked 10:39 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and court order.

* Adam J. McEwen, 38, 10 block of Home Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 a.m. Court order.

* Aaron M. Shotts, 34, 3500 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:15 p.m. Court order.

* Jacob M. Harlow, 32, 1400 block of North County Road 300 West, Brazil. Booked 6:56 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Gary R. Turner, 54, 2300 block of Haythorn, Terre Haute. Booked 7:54 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Roy W. Hogue, 56, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:53 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and invasion of privacy.

* Haleigh K. Euratte, 35, 200 block of Krumbhaar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Todd L. Prilaman, 50, no address available. Booked 9:15 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Christa L. Winkler, 44, 300 block of Saint Claire, Paris, Ill. Booked 10:17 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Monday

* Billy L. Nevins, 59, 400 block of East Marquette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, legend drug prescription violation, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Brandon L. Lloyd, 30, 10 block of Potomac Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:10 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

* Paul F. Pearce, 48, 1200 block of Eagle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:49 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Angel R. Rapier, 42, 10 block of Dreiser Square, Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and obliterating identification marks on handgun or possession of such handguns.

* Rico R. Spillers, 28, 1400 block of 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 p.m. Domestic battery, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

* Tina M. Peters, 53, 1400 block of South U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 3:54 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* William X. Cullins, 24, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Quenn Davis, 24, 1300 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:03 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Christopher A. Sutherland, 42, 100 block of Poplar View Lane, Bedford. Booked 8:43 p.m. Out-of-county warrant; operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

* Heather N. Young, 37, 3100 block of North 14 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 p.m. Auto theft and receiving stolen auto parts.

* Mark S. Reed, 46, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.

* April C. Harris, 44, no address available. Booked 9:58 p.m. Failure to appear.

Tuesday

* Louis W. Berry, 41, 10 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 a.m. Unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance for legend drugs and possession of methamphetamine.

* Thomas V. McDaniel, 49, 10 block of North Fruitridge, Terre Haute. Booked 2:29 a.m. Unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance for legend drugs and possession of methamphetamine.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.