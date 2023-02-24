Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 23, 2023

Feb. 23—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

Jason Brown, 40, 10 block of West Halbert, Brazil. Booked 12:09 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of methamphetamine and false reporting.

Zachary Herman, 30, 2400 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 p.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts).

Erin N. Wood, 32, 10 block of Parkview Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Zachary A. Gilbert, 25, 1300 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:34 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Vaughn D. Evinger, 53, 200 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:20 p.m. Failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.

Dylan W. Grayless, 29, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).

Richard A. Hoke, 35, 1700 block of Thompson Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

Wednesday

David J. Featherston, 27, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.

Jacquez Brown, 28, 500 block of North Pine Avenue, Chicago, Ill. Booked 5:23 p.m. Promotion of human trafficking and promoting prostitution (two counts).

Bradley Padgett, 44, 1100 block of North Ogle Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 p.m. Failure to appear.

Rickey D. Joy, 39, 4100 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:57 p.m. Failure to appear.

John L. Featherston, 36, no address available. Booked 10:54 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.

Trent A. Auten, 31, 2700 block of South McCullough Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:19 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

Thursday

David A. Vearo, 36, 1400 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 a.m. Failure to appear.

Trent E. Fortner, 56, 1600 block of Loma Linda Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:31 a.m. Auto theft.

Gregory A. Pitts, 41, 10 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, conversion and possession of paraphernalia.

Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.