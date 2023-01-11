Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 10, 2023

Jan. 10—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Saturday

* Mark A. Philson, 29, 6700 block of Derbyshire Road, Indianapolis. Booked 2:44 p.m. Child solicitation, legend drug prescription violation and possession of child pornography.

* Harold E. Summers, 55, no address available. Booked 4:42 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Jessica A. Kenworthy, 38, 700 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 8:18 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.

* Chad E. Boes, 42, 700 block of East Madison Avenue, Chrisman, Ill. Booked 8:58 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Roger M. Stahlman, 30, 800 block of Linwood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:14 p.m. Child solicitation.

* Matthew L. Hutchinson, 29, 400 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Benjamin L. Stanton, 44, no address available. Booked 10:10 p.m. Criminal trespass.

Sunday

* Michael R. Burns, 62, 900 block of North 22nd, Terre Haute. Booked 1:23 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

* Abigail P. Swank, 20, 100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Levi D. Gillis, 31, 600 block of Kreckler Street, Clinton. Booked 2:12 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Joe C. Harris, 28, 1100 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:01 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement (two counts).

* Wesley N. January, 32, 8300 block of North Baldwin Street, Brazil. Booked 3:14 a.m. Reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Story continues

* Benjamin L. Stanton, 44, no address available. Booked 8:18 a.m. Criminal trespass.

* Ethan D. Dickey, 30, 200 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; criminal conversion; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and false reporting.

* David Williamson, 61, 1100 block of South Seventh Street. Booked 3:42 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Michael R. Bousman, 39, 1400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:07 p.m. Intimidation.

* Hud R. Judy, 38, 300 block of Old Paris Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 p.m. Habitual traffic violator and resisting law enforcement (two counts).

* Skyra S. Anderson, 27, 7400 block of North Phayer, Terre Haute. Booked 9:38 p.m. Failure to appear, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

* Heather Sawyer, 52, 2100 block of Frisco Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

Monday

* Robert C. Stiltz, 33, no address available. Booked 12:15 a.m. Criminal trespass.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.