Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 12, 2023

Jan. 12—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

—Sarah F. Burk, 24, 1600 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:19 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and public intoxication.

—Vance L. Yarbrough, 60, no address available. Booked 12:52 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts), possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and dealing in methamphetamine.

—Michael P. Cox, 68, 600 block of Vine Street, Clinton. Booked 1:03 p.m. Failure to stop after accident resulting in injury.

—Christopher L. Moore, 42, 1800 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 p.m. Parole violation.

—Zachary N. Muncy, 42, 1600 block of Crawford Street, Greencastle. Booked 3:55 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Misty D. Doty, 25, 2200 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Matthew D. Brown, 33, 10 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 p.m. Failure to appear, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Robert E. Gabbard, 35, 1300 block of North 27th, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Skyla N. Mahurin, 21, 100 block of South 17th, Terre Haute. Booked 6:16 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Jamorion Golder, 20, 5200 block of East Green Briar Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Keelon D. Wright, 28, 10 block of Home Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Forest W. Walker, 23, 100 block of 14th street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:01 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Jacob S. Cronkhite-Snyder, 34, 200 block of West Jefferson, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:27 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, false informing, failure to appear and possession of marijuana.

—Marcus W. McCombs, 36, 400 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, resisting law enforcement and false reporting.

—Brandon Thompson, 40, 10 block of South Mulberry Street, Troy, Ohio. Booked 11:07 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage accident; resisting law enforcement; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; legend drug prescription violation; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Wednesday

—Brittanie N. Kelley, 34, 600 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:45 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Wesley D. Lawrence, 43, 100 block of South Roger Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—David A. Heckelsmiller Sr., 58, 200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

—Penny A. Rogers, 33, 300 block of Woodsmall Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.