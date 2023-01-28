Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 27, 2023

Jan. 27—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

* Nakia A. Ward, 25, 400 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

* Orie M. Cheatham, 41, 1400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 a.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and altered gun identification.

* Melvin Scott, 50, 100 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 p.m. Child molesting (two counts).

* Matthew W. Edington, 25, 2700 block of Durkees Ferry Road, New Goshen. Booked 3:34 p.m. Criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.

* Dane A. Archer, 41, 6300 block of South County Road 1200 East, Greencastle. Booked 4:49 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, out-of-county warrant, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

* Dawnetta E. Benson, 57, 200 block of Bunsen Avenue, Universal. Booked 6:37 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, violation of driving conditions and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Timothy Richardson, 63, no address available. Booked 6:47 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Friday

* Nathaniel L. Dye, 41, no address available. Booked 1 a.m. Domestic battery and pointing a firearm.

* Brandy J. Mattox, 40, 3300 block of East Goldenrod Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

* Tyrone J. Forsythe, 27, 10 block of North 14 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Story continues

* Bret A. Brown, 34, 1900 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:02 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

* William C. Laycock, 56, 200 block of South Hobson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 a.m. Domestic battery, conversion, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Michael J. Gillson, 40, 2300 block of Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 a.m. Criminal trespass and possession of stolen property.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.