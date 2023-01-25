Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 24, 2023

Jan. 24—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

* Blake I. Charles, 26, St. Martindale, La. Booked 10:36 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of marijuana.

* Derrick W. Poirrier, 33, 200 block of North Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:16 a.m. Domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, interference with the reporting of a crime, invasion of privacy, theft and fraud.

* Brian W. Ball, 28, 100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Shannon Nees, 54, 3900 block of East Linn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:24 p.m. Theft.

* Tommy J. Anderson, 31, 3400 block of East Broadlands Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 p.m. Petition to revoke.

* Harry F. Bolton, 60, 600 block of West New Goshen Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:17 p.m. Court order.

* Dustin K. Brock, 44, 200 block of Crestwood Avenue, Crawfordsville. Booked 6:57 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance.

* Desiree R. Smith, 37, 700 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:21 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Cody A. Archer, 31, 200 block of Blain Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:04 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, failure to appear, escape from lawful detention and intimidation.

* Dustin J. Spence, 27, 2200 block of South Center, Terre Haute. Booked 9:04 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Thomas J. Hackl, 43, 400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:32 p.m. Theft from coin-operated machine or device.

* Michael A. Smith, 36, 2900 block of Winthrop Road, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).

* Keith M. Rawlins, 54, 200 block of South Center Street, Versailles, Ohio. Booked 10:50 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Story continues

Saturday

* David T. Byers, 54, 100 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 a.m. Domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.

* Jerred J. Owens, 44, 400 block of Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

* Raymond C. Gray, 54, no address available. Booked 10:51 a.m. Domestic battery.

* Frank L. Murr, 49, 600 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:09 a.m. Theft.

* Jennifer L. Stipanovic, 40, no address available. Booked 4:21 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Devin S. Bailey, 37, 1900 block of North Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:45 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Jonathan Weakley, 27, 1500 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance.

* Dustin Lawrence, 39, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:07 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

* John R. Hunter, 21, 10 block of Southridge Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Sunday

* Jon P. Newburn, 38, 3500 block of South Westwood Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice.

* Derek M. Wycoff, 31, 4800 block of North Hendricks, Terre Haute. Booked 12:28 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and false reporting.

* Codi L. Vandivier, 54, 2100 block of Winslow Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

* Andrew G. Sedletzeck, 19, 3300 block of North Pointe Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:33 a.m. Domestic battery and minor consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

* Riley Holman, 18, 100 block of North Washington Street, Montezuma. Booked 1:52 a.m. Domestic battery.

* Travis D. Gray, 28, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:57 a.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

* Destiny R. Stephens, 4, 300 block of Putnam Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 a.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.