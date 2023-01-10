Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 9, 2023

Jan. 9—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

* Lucas Barnett, 20, 600 block of South Franklin, Brazil. Booked 10:45 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* Dylan M. Smith, 31, 200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 p.m. Dealing counterfeit substances, and dealing synthetic drug or look-alike substance.

* Stephanie D. Smith, 27, 200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:40 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance and possessing a look-alike substance.

* Robert W. Hope, 40, 1900 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 p.m. Theft.

* Chad P. Keller, 46, no address available. Booked 3:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, resisting law enforcement, dealing in methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.

* Ashley C. Green, 39, 1800 block of North 6 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4 p.m. Assisting a criminal and dealing in methamphetamine.

* David J. Sickles, 53, no address available. Booked 5:23 p.m. Theft.

* Shannon D. Tasney, 50, 700 block of Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:31 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.

* Frank Jenkins IV, 43, 21500 block of Perrott Drive, McComb, Mich. Booked 8:56 p.m. Court order.

* Walker J. Tasney, 26, 700 block of Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:21 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).

* Anthony W. Wright, 51, 800 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:45 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

* Roy M. Reed, 48, no address available. Booked 11:08 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Shawn A. Ellington, 59, no address available. Booked 11:13 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.

Friday

* Aaron C. Voges, 22, 5300 block of Chisholm Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

* Stacey Byerly, 47, 10 block of Phyllis, Spencer. Booked 12:44 a.m. Reckless driving.

* Jay S. Snyder, 54, 2500 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Ashalynn Steele, 27, 300 block of West Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:52 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike subtance; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Brandon S. Poole, 34, 1400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:16 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and strangulation.

* Audrey Keller, 55, 400 block of Blue Street, Montezuma. Booked 2:59 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Roger L. Hicks, 39, 100 block of Racine Avenue, Columbus, Ohio. Booked 4:34 a.m. Criminal mischief and theft of a valuable metal.

* Mark Hicks, 33, 600 block of South Harris Avenue, Columbus, Ohio. Booked 4:55 a.m. Criminal mischief and theft of valuable metal.

* Tanner J. Fugate, 24, 8300 block of North Caroline, Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 a.m. Theft (two counts).

* Tony D. Brewer, 30, 200 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 a.m. Auto theft and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

* Larry G. Dimond, 59, 1900 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

* Katherine J. Collins, 29, 2800 block of West Old Highway 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:48 p.m. Failure to appear.

* David A. Heckelsmiller, 29, 2300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 p.m. Burglary and theft.

* Riannon M. Kuykendall, 24, 6000 block of North Twin Beach Street, Brazil. Booked 8:28 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.

* Jesse V. Schane, 31, 800 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 p.m. Failure to appear and escape from lawful detention.

* James L. Smith, 42, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 a.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.

Saturday

* Curtis L. Bass, 55, 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

* Sean C. Emmons, 50, 1600 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 a.m. Obstruction of justice and possession of paraphernalia.

* Tiffany M. Jeffery, 34, 10 block of West Pleasant Street, Brazil. Booked 2:07 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Nicole Smith, 37, 2200 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:40 a.m. Domestic battery.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.