Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 18, 2023

Jan. 18—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Saturday

* Joseph A. Bailey, 36, no address available. Booked 2:07 p.m. Disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and obstruction of traffic.

* Donald E. Francis, 34, 100 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:07 p.m. Operating motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

* Alissa D. Johnson, 26, 2200 block of North 24th Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:55 p.m. Simple assault, disorderly conduct, intimidation, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery against a public safety official.

* Roman L. Harrison, 33, 500 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:29 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Bobbie J. Whitner, 51, 2600 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:23 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Joshua B. Harris, 41, 700 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:42 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Chiquita M. Thomas, 30, 2300 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:34 p.m. Failure to appear (three counts).

* Rueben Plasencia, 58, 700 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:53 p.m. Felon in possession of firearm and confinement.

* Dwayne H. Latham, 49, 1900 block of South 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Lindsey M. Freeman, 31, 100 block of West Trinity, Clinton. Booked 10:36 pm. Failure to appear on felony charge.

* Garrett Frye, 19, 2900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 p.m. Failure to appear.

Sunday

* David A. Thomas, 24, 800 block of Wrenwood Lane, Memphis, Tenn. Booked 2:20 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

* Victoria Baker, 21, 8000 block of South County Road 350 West, Stilesville, Ill. Booked 3:18 a.m. Public intoxication.

* J'Naeia Cunningham, 22, 1100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and refusal to submit to breath or chemical test.

* Tyler E. Smith, 31, 2200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:34 a.m. Domestic battery.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.