Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 31, 2023

Jan. 31—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

* Vontrell D. Maxwell, 28, Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, Carlisle. Booked 10:13 a.m. Court order.

* John C. Foradori, 38, Putnamville Correctional Facility, Greencastle. Booked 12:34 p.m. Court order.

* Jamey R. Keener, 36, 600 block of Private Road, Jasonville. Booked 12:36 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and court order.

* Kyle S. Shultz, 29, 200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:38 p.m. Criminal trespass.

* Kamron L. Doan, 19, 3300 block of East Rosehill Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:03 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Andgrie L. Turner, 31, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Richard A. Hoke, 34, 1400 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:18 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Adam G. Pickens, 34, 3200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:28 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Todd A. Barr, 50, 1900 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:07 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear on felony charge.

Monday

* Alonna L. Briggs, 33, 1300 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:42 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license and expired plates.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.