Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 25, 2023

Jan. 25—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

* Vanessa K. Tapp, 22, no address available. Booked 1:12 p.m. Criminal trespass.

* Dustin L. Wimmer, 37, no address available. Booked 1:13 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia.

* Larry S. Swaby, 54, 3900 block of East Pottawatomie Road, Bloomfield. Booked 5:23 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Tyler E. Smith, 31, 2200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:35 p.m. Failure to appear and invasion of privacy.

* Amber N. Baysinger, 37, 500 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:40 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Jalin J. Hulett, 19, 500 block of Elm, Brazil. Booked 8:42 p.m. Petition to revoke; escape from lawful detention; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and petition to revoke.

* Phillip R. Tegenkamp, 36, 500 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.

* Dominic L. Halbert, 25, 1200 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:16 p.m. False informing, invasion of privacy and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.

Monday

* Claudette M. Brinson, 50, 10 block of Hartfield Road, Hattiesburg, Miss. Booked 4:12 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Sandrea L. Delp, 39, 200 block of West Paris, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:31 a.m. Operating motor vehicle after being habitual traffic offender.

* Greg W. Dwyer, 27, 1700 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.

* Trevor W. Kisner, 43, 200 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:58 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

* Christopher T. Ryan, 32, 4200 block of South 5 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Paul E. Wilson, 41, 7900 block of Wabash, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

Tuesday

* James M. Compton, 35, 10 block of North Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; altered gun identification; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

* Bobbie R. Mituski, 31, 10 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 a.m. Intimidation.

* Anthony C. Jones, 23, 3500 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 p.m. Intimidation, domestic battery and confinement.

* Alexander N. Cooper, 23, no address available. Booked 3:56 p.m. Failure to appear; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and resisting law enforcement.

* Tyerece Thomas, 27, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:20 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Menphis J. Dupree, 18, 4300 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:55 p.m. Battery with bodily injury and battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official.

* Balgindi Singh, 27, Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:59 p.m. Criminal trespass.

* Kayley M. Emmons, 22, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:54 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Ariel M. Richey, 21, 1300 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 p.m. Domestic battery, criminal mischief and intimidation.

* Carl V. Taylor, 38, 10 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.

* Phillip D. Ellies, 26, 100 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:46 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Deasia E. Hines, 22, 100 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:06 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Isaac C. Hale, 34, 6900 block of North Private Road 820, Sullivan. Booked 11:53 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Wednesday

* Joseph J. Montgomery, 46, 10 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 a.m. Auto theft and resisting law enforcement (two counts).

* Leonard M. Atterson, 36, 1700 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, false informing, failure to appear on felony charge (two counts), escape from lawful detention, visiting a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* William L. Pitts, 49, no address available. Booked 3:03 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

* Jennifer Hess, 32, 100 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, false informing, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.