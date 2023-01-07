Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 6, 2023

Jan. 6—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

—Brandon L. Frye, 23, 600 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and possession of paraphernalia.

—Michael J. Sutherland, 46, 1500 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 a.m. Domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery.

—Evan C. Bright, 40, Hillsboro, Ill. Booked 1:14 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident with moderate or serious bodily injury, battery committed with deadly weapon, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal mischief and auto theft.

—Angel R. Rapier, 41, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.

—Vanessa K. Tapp, 22, no address available. Booked 3:37 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Alan R. McCall, 51, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:52 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Joe W. McKee, 38, no address available. Booked 5:45 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Rebekah N. Coakley, 30, no address available. Booked 6:54 p.m. Intimidation and possession of methamphetamine.

—William E. Carnell, 60, 2500 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:37 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Christopher L. Seay, 46, 300 block of South Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Jarrod J. Reiber, 25, 2900 block of North 15 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 p.m. Dealing cocaine or narcotic drug and conspiracy.

Wednesday

—Christopher W. Nelson, 39, 1600 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:45 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and conversion.

—Rayetta L. Sheffler, 47, 800 block of North 10th, Terre Haute. Booked 2:08 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Shawanda M. Love, 44, 13800 block of South Tracy Avenue, Riverdale, Ill. Booked 3:49 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Brian J. Bray, 30, 10 block of South Ninth, Marshall, Ill. Booked 6:13 a.m. Possession of marijuana.

—Dylan L. Shafer, 31, 1400 block of South Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 8:26 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license.

—Leslie R. Vaughn, 36, 200 block of Kent Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.

—Dwayne A. Anderson, 31, 2300 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Kenneth F. Stewart, 49, 500 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Paul J. Jerling, 42, Putnamville Correctional Facility, Greencastle. Booked 1:22 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.

—Quamaine J. Buford, 20, 1500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:30 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts), reckless driving, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and dealing controlled substance.

—Christian S. Footman, 30, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:35 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, criminal confinement, residential entry, intimidation, interference with the reporting of a crime, invasion of privacy (two counts), possession of marijuana (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Justin J. Holman, 25, 1400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.

—Quinvontae Buford, 20, 4400 block of Beech Heaven Trail, Atlanta, Ga. Booked 2:11 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and conspiracy.

—Robert D. Wood, 47, 23200 block of Westpoint Road, Gentry, Ark. Booked 3:43 p.m. Criminal mischief and arson.

—Randall D. Gabbard, 63, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:56 p.m. Battery.

—Joseph A. Smock, 18, 1200 block of East McCampbell Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 p.m. Dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, conspiracy and obliterating identification marks on handgun or possession of such handguns.

—Trevor M. Westerfield, 25, 10 block of East Private Road 390 North, Sullivan. Booked 5:31 p.m. Court order.

—Christopher L. Moore, 42, Greencastle. Booked 6:39 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).

—Chad P. Herzog, 33, no address available. Booked 8:49 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; false reporting; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Nathan L. Shoemaker, 33, 4700 block of North Private Road, Brazil. Booked 10:17 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.

Thursday

—Brian J. Broom, 48, 10 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Nicole L. Norton, 34, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling.

—Thomas D. Long, 27, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Nickie G. Goodwin, 40, 300 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, false reporting and possession of paraphernalia.

—Lucas E. Heck, 33, 1600 block of 5th Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:50 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance; and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.