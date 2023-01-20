Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 19, 2023

Jan. 19—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

* Brendan C. Gaston, 24, 10 block of Polk Avenue, Charleston, Ill. Booked 10:36 a.m. Residential entry.

* David S. Hall, 53, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:01 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* Nick C. Sarris, 43, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:19 a.m. Acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or alteration of prescription form; and theft.

* Kenneth R. Gilley, 46, 1900 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Rachel K. Wilson, 28, no address available. Booked 4:31 p.m. False informing, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

* Dennis L. Leek, 34, 1100 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Skyla N. Mahurin, 21, 100 block of South 17th, Terre Haute. Booked 5:15 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and residential entry.

* Christopher L. Morgan, 38, no address available. Booked 5:31 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and residential entry.

* Leroy J. Presley, 34, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 p.m. Residential entry and possession of paraphernalia.

* Justice L. Shumaker, 22, no address available. Booked 6:09 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance.

* Chad D. Carroll, 37, 600 block of North Clinton Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:58 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and possession of paraphernalia.

* Eljah R. Bell, 18, 1700 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:24 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.

* Klayton M. Peacock, 19, 3600 block of Poplar Drive, Kingman. Booked 8:57 p.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; aggressive driving; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.

* James A. Hillman, 65, no address available. Booked 9:02 p.m. Failure to appear.

Monday

* Clifton W. Erwin, 39, 2900 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:41 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.

* Heidi A. Lakin, 22, Rosedale. Booked 3:42 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

* Camron J. Wormser, 29, no address available. Booked 3:44 a.m. Theft, fraud and auto theft.

* Richard W. Parker, 26, 2500 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:50 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Nikole D. Brown, 36, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:16 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* David Williamson, 61, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 a.m. Domestic battery.

* David J. George, 29, 100 block of East Hendricks Street, Brazil. Booked 12:55 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Kristina M. Montgomery, 36, 7800 block of Sweetwater Court, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

* Steven A. Soto, 40, 2200 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:11 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Nathan G. Reedy, 37, 1800 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:25 p.m. Aggravated battery.

* Jaynie M. Ridge, 31, no address available. Booked 4:23 p.m. Possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.

* Brett Acklin, 25, 2000 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:30 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Cody V. Hall-Murdock, 36, no address available. Booked 5:06 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief.

* Jaramy H. Lewis, 32, 1600 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:29 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Damon R. Pruitt, 30, 2300 block of Amber Road, Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Eric D. Roberts, 36, 500 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:49 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possessing paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.

* Christina Caldwell, 35, 7400 block of Fleming Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).

* Abrian Lewis, 22, no address available. Booked 10 p.m. Domestic battery.

Tuesday

* Joshua D. Corbin, 29, 500 block of West State Road, Brazil. Booked 2:06 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving (two counts), resisting law enforcement (two counts) and criminal recklessness.

* Jamont D. Beard, 35, 10 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 a.m. Public intoxication.

* Stephen Champagne, 30, no address available. Booked 4:37 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.