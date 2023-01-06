Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 5, 2023

Jan. 5—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

* Susan Thompson, 57, 4700 block of South Indiana 63, Terre Haute. Booked 9:45 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Tommie W. Bolden, 29, 1600 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 a.m. Burglary and domestic battery.

* Nakoa D. Baker, 36, 10 block of 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:03 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, out-of-county warrant and false informing.

* Michael R. Bousman, 39, 100 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 p.m. Disorderly conduct.

* Trevor F. Fuson, 31, 200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 p.m. Intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime, confinement and domestic battery.

* Thomas B. King, 59, 500 block of Keane Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 7:18 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and theft.

* Leslie E. Hughes, 61, 400 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 p.m. Criminal mischief, criminal trespass and residential entry.

* Cody M. Lawson, 24, no address available. Booked 7:47 p.m. Out-of-county warrant; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; false reporting.

* Kevin R. Harris, 28, no address available. Booked 8:20 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Alexander N. Cooper, 23, no address available. Booked 9:32 p.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.

* Dustin K. Brock, 44, 200 block of Crestwood, Crawfordsville. Booked 11:10 p.m. Possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

Monday

* Samantha J. Richards, 32, 200 block of Illinois Street, Bicknell, Ill. Booked 12:43 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Story continues

* Abbigail S. Deverick, 18, 1900 block of Frisco Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 a.m. Domestic battery.

* McQuaid L. Peterson, 28, 10 block of South Second Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 12:34 p.m. Theft.

* Robert L. Chumley, 64, 1100 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:32 p.m. Habitual traffic violator and possession of paraphernalia.

* Casandra L. White, 39, Terre Haute. Booked 5 p.m. Theft; dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug; dealing in methamphetamine; unlawful manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to manufacture substance represented to be a controlled substance; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

* Christopher P. Manning, 51, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:57 p.m. Criminal trespass.

* Jennifer Albright, 51, 1600 block of North County Road 300 West, Brazil. Booked 7:21 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Michael W. Walker, 25, 4200 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:17 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.

* Hunter C. Kirk, 24, 3400 block of South 14 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:34 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.

* Joseph A. West, 36, 1700 block of Thompson Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:49 p.m. Criminal mischief and domestic battery.

* Aaron C. Skirvin, 37, 4300 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:20 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.

* Paul Fortner, 44, 800 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* Christopher M. Slaven, 45, 2100 block of North 13th, Terre Haute. Booked 9:45 p.m. Possession of controlled substance, possession of legend drug, possession of Paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

* James D. Pearson, 55, 6400 block of Woodsmall Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:19 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).

* Jeremy Jackson, 29, 200 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:51 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Tuesday

* Bobby L. Seeley, 41, 500 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:02 a.m. Conversion.

* Shane A. McCarter, 35, 200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and burglary.

* Greg Germain, 29, 10 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:14 a.m. Burglary.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.