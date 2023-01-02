Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 1, 2023

Jan. 1—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

* Michael J. Roberts Jr., 24, 10 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:45 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Harvey D. Green, 34, 1100 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:53 a.m. Domestic battery and aggravated battery.

* Paul Snavely, 35, 200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.

* Marvel D. Cooper, 39, 1900 block of Greenwood Manor, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Justice L. Shoemaker, 22, no address available. Booked 4:11 p.m. Residential entry, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.

* Joseph P. Frank, 54, no address available. Booked 4:32 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.

* Jenny R. Wilburn, 48, 2800 block of South 9 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:37 p.m. Theft.

* Fredrick S. Johnson, 36, 100 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:52 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, battery committed with deadly weapon, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, theft and pointing loaded firearm at another person.

* Ted A. Fagg, 49, 2600 block of Oakcliff Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 p.m. Small claims and failure to appear (three counts).

* Jennifer L. Griffy, 48, 1600 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:21 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.

* Deedrah L. Adkins, 25, 2400 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 p.m. Reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, criminal mischief and battery.

Saturday

* Freddi Adolfo, 19, 3400 block of 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and minor consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

* Sidney D. Bolden, 54, 400 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:47 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.

* Phillip G. Moore, 51, 10 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

* Scott A. Griffy, 51, no address available. Booked 6:12 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.