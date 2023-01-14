Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 13, 2023

Jan. 13—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Wednesday

* Wesley D. Lawrence, 43, 100 block of South Roger Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

* David A. Heckelsmiller Sr., 58, 200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

* Penny A. Rogers, 33, 300 block of Woodsmall Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

* Jameela J. Cuffle, 40, 900 block of South Eighth, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:52 a.m. Criminal conversion and battery with bodily injury.

* Demarcus L. Williams, 36, 700 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* David K. Rudisel, 65, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Charles J. Hendren, 25, no address available. Booked 5:01 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 (three counts).

* Daurel L. Thomas, 36, 1300 block of Roosevelt Street, Gary. Booked 5:23 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and strangulation.

* Bryan K. Cornelius Sr., 61, 500 block of West 29th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 6:31 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.

* Tami L. Barnes, 44, no address available. Booked 6:34 p.m. Auto theft.

* John E. Davis, 52, 100 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:33 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Rick R. Orman, 52, 1800 block of North Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 7:46 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.

Thursday

* Jamey A. Phelps, 50, 2200 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.

* Tonisha K. Maddox, 26, 600 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:22 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

* Camron J. Banghart, 28, 4200 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 p.m. Conversion, resisting law enforcement and possession of thamphetamine.

* Coty L. Smith, 36, 2500 block of South McCullough Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:33 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

* William R. Grimes, 37, 10 block of North Steel Street, Palestine, Ill. Booked 2:21 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Jerry L. Sollars, 45, 100 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Kyle D. Akers, 47, 900 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:54 p.m. Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.

* Pablo Torres, 66, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:55 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Kenneth M. Herrick, 51, 1900 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:19 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Britney L. Herrick, 43, no address available. Booked 8:45 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Joseph Riley, 30, 100 block of East Wayne Street, Spencer. Booked 9:52 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, false informing, possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

* Robert M. Agan, 65, 1600 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.

Friday

* Floyde Hamblin, 58, 1200 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Michael J. Cheesman, 54, 100 block of West Springhill Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).

* Ethan Cox, 18, 1200 block of East Lords Way, Brazil. Booked 4:16 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and invasion of privacy.

* Lacey Walker, 21, 600 block of Northwest A Street, Linton. Booked 4:56 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

* Carrie M. Jolley, 21, 100 block of Kentucky Street, Danville, Ill. Booked 5:29 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.