Vigo County Jail Log: July 31, 2022

Aug. 1—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

—Jade E. Henderson, 28, 2200 block of Warren, Terre Haute. Booked 10:16 a.m. Criminal mischief.

—Devon L. Smith, 28, 100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:06 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear.

—Herbert L. Piker, 52, 10 block of Southeast Sixth Street, Linton. Booked 11:16 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Christopher M. Dover, 45, no address available. Booked 1:50 p.m. Conversion.

—Christina M. Patten, 49, 1400 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:03 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.

—Debra Durand, 48, 5500 block of East Sycamore Street, Rockville. Booked 3:16 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.

—Brenda S. Doolittle, 61, no address available. Booked 3:49 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Terrence L. McGuffin, 25, 10 block of East Private Road, Center Point. Booked 5:09 p.m. Dealing in a controlled substance.

—Christopher J. Lanning, 43, 600 block of North Otter Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Robert A. Coleman, 38, 200 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 p.m. Burglary and domestic battery.

—Marco P. Zanandrea, 41, 100 block of South Center, Terre Haute. Booked 7:41 p.m. Residential entry, invasion of privacy and confinement.

—Bambi L. Bicknell, 49, 100 block of South Roglet, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear.

Saturday

—Terry W Buchanan, 37, no address available. Booked 12:48 a.m. Intimidation.

—James G. Plummer, 48, 15600 block of East 300th Road, Paris, Ill. Booked 2:29 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Benjamin Closson, 23, 2400 block of Hawthorn Woods Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.