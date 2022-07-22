Vigo County Jail Log: July 22, 2022

Jul. 22—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

—Vincent E. Grimes, 52, 1000 block of South Trueblood Place, Terre Haute. Booked 3:02 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

—Chakeria S. Lester, 38, 3400 block of North Humboldt Boulevard, Milwaukee, Wis. Booked 3:09 p.m. Court order.

—Rachel N. Camp, 32, 8900 block of North Brown Street, Fontanet. Booked 6:01 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

—Matthew L. Ewing, 29, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:24 p.m. Aggravated battery.

—James Holland, 32, 3800 block of Oak Road, Memphis, Tn. Booked 9:25 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Wednesday

—Dwayne A. Anderson, 30, 2300 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:56 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts).

—Alford Collins, 67, 900 block of West Allison Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Jasmine R. Jones, 26, 1500 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:15 p.m. Conversion.

—Denton Brandenburg, 29, no address available. Booked 12:17 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Matthew D. Sanderson-Boswell, 25, 1200 block of North Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 1:02 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts).

—Christopher E. Morris, 56, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:05 p.m. Residential entry and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

—Chad R. Bopp, 37, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 p.m. Theft (two counts) and out-of-county warrant.

—Chelsea N. Barnett, 29, 8700 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury.

—Jacob M. Francis, 32, 8700 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.

—William Davis, 30, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.

—Kendrick Martin, 36, 300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 p.m. Intimidation.

Thursday

—Forrest B. Thompson, 43, no address available. Booked 12:19 a.m. Disorderly conduct and domestic battery.

—Ronald K. Cuffle, 36, 10 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Thurman Rutledge, 30, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:35 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Roxanna N. Frakes, 33, 300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:39 a.m. False reporting.

—Mark A. Stedman, 25, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:44 a.m. Criminal mischief.

—Shaun R. Brown, 41, no address available. Booked 6:15 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.