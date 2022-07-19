Vigo County Jail Log: July 18, 2022

Jul. 19—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

—Alfred Branch, 55, no address available. Booked 8:07 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.

—Cody W. Selvia, 25, 600 block of Linden Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Levi C. Wells, 31, 8100 block of South Trueblood, Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement.

—David R. Elmerick, 37, 10 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:27 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Justin M. Nussel, 25, 4200 block of North County Road 700, Brazil. Booked 8:58 p.m. Reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Elvin F. Herrington, 53, 10 block of South Lafayette Street, Bowling Green. Booked 9:19 p.m. Out-of-county warrant; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Shane J. Johnson, 31, 2300 block of Prairie, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 p.m. Failure to appear.

Saturday

—John B. Walker, 42, 3600 block of West National Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Daniel J. Dailey, 20, 3900 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:56 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts) and minor consumption of alcoholic beverage.

—Matthew D. Brown, 33, 10 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:45 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—George M. DeYoung, 57, 10 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:41 a.m. Battery.

—Derek A. Chastain, 37, 900 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:45 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Tyler M. Lientz, 23, 100 block of Pines Drive, Rockville. Booked 9:52 a.m. Failure to appear.

Story continues

—Shawn A. Winn, 36, 2700 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:29 a.m. Domestic battery.

—David M. Robins, 38, 3200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Jason R. Reed, 42, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Tyler M. Burns, 31, 300 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).

—Charles Catlett, 34, 1200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:28 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Bailey N. Blueher, 25, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Taylor M. James, 26, 100 block of Bolton Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Forrest B. Thompson, 43, no address available. Booked 9:43 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Edwin B. Phillips, 66, 2100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:09 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Rebecca L. Ransdell, 30, 2500 block of Putnam Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 p.m. Leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury crash.

Sunday

—Shane C. Hunter, 22, 2400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:01 a.m. Domestic battery, confinement and domestic battery.

—Kaylynne J. Underwood, 20, 200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).

—Kylee R. Clements, 31, 2100 block of South 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Courtney A. Murphy, 22, 1300 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:03 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.

—Dylan D. Baker, 21, 1300 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:29 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, strangulation and domestic battery.

—Vanessa K. Tapp, 22, no address available. Booked 9:16 a.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, conversion, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.

—Bethany D. Stines, 35, 10 block of West Hymera Jackson Street, Shelburn. Booked 10:52 a.m. False informing, possession of marijuana and burglary.

—Austin D. Gulley, 27, 400 block of East 76th, Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 a.m. Residential entry and criminal trespass.

—Robert J. Scarbrough, 18, 300 block of West Leon Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:02 p.m. Auto theft, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and resisting law enforcement.

—Andy L. Godsey, 39, no address available. Booked 2:28 p.m. Court order.

—Derrick W. Poirrier, 33, 200 block of North Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 p.m. Failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.

—Michael D. Fennell, 42, 1200 block of Dreiser Square, Terre Haute. Booked 6:32 p.m. Domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

—Kelly Gustafson, 41, 500 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Monday

—Marco P. Zanandrea, 41, 2400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:45 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

—William R. Griffin, 36, 300 block of West Edwards, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Phoenix A. Colyer, 20, 10 block of South 17th, Terre Haute. Booked 6:13 a.m. Conversion.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.