Vigo County Jail Log: July 6, 2022

Jul. 7—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement June 28, 29 and 30, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

June 28

—Austin S. Wheatfill, 23, 10 block of Second Ave, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 a.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.

—Justin D. Roacho, 35, 100 block of Dresser, Terre Haute. Booked 10:53 a.m. Conversion.

—Odessa C. Lucas, 42, 1200 block of West Pine Forest Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Desiree D. Sullivan, 32, 500 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Michael E. Evans, 34, 10 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Dustin J. Sluder, 42, 100 block of Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and domestic battery.

—Michael D. Brown, 49, 1400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:45 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Shane J. Johnson, 31, 6500 block of North Robertson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:35 p.m. Disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

—Timothy W. Compton, 36, 10 block of South Sixth, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).

—Brittany Compton, 28, 10 block of South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).

June 29

—Joshua C. Bula, 21, 10 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Jaynie Marie Ridge, 30, no address available. Booked 12:59 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Justin T. Beaulieu, 21, 5700 block of South Lama Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Dustin R. Dean, 31, 5100 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia, dealing synthetic drug or look-alike substance and possession of paraphernalia.

—Jonathan M. Edwards, 36, 200 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:52 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.

—Richard A. Gussler, 31, no address available. Booked 5:48 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, dealing a controlled substance and dealing synthetic drug or look-alike substance.

—Staci Smith, 34, 2100 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:53 a.m. Conversion.

—Andrew J. Cunning, 40, 10 block of Jeane Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:17 a.m. Sexual misconduct with a minor (two counts).

—Phillip W Sams, 36, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery.

—Kenneth E. Deverick, 38, 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:52 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.

—Steven A. Ferres, 64, 500 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—James E. Dodd Jr., 43, 300 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:47 p.m. Aggravated battery.

—Michael J. Chessman, 54, 100 block of West Springhill Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:14 p.m. Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories.

—Jeremy L. Altvater, 26, 1500 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 p.m. Possession of handgun without license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of stolen property.

—Willie B. Nelson, 56, 10 block of North 14 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:30 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

—Paul G. Woolley, 57, 1400 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:40 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—David H. Grayless, 40, 200 block of North 14 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:39 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Alan M. Strader, 29, 7600 block of East Devonald Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:06 p.m. Fraud, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

—Alaya N. Whitehead, 23, 100 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:33 p.m. Criminal mischief.

—Lafaette I. Garrett, 39, 1300 block of Chestnut, Terre Haute. Booked 11:01 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

June 30

—James S. Denormandie, 27, 200 block of Dewey Street, Urbana, Ill. Booked 12:05 a.m. Conversion and residential entry.

—Anthony D'Angelo, 28, 2200 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Kehrt V. Cochran, 33, 800 block of South 10th, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and habitual traffic violator.

—Zacharia J. Zills, 40, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 a.m. Theft; possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of a controlled substance.

—Antonio G. Porter, 36, 1500 block of Second, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 a.m. Criminal mischief, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and residential entry.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.