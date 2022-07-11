Vigo County Jail Log: July 10, 2022

Jul. 11—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement July 2, 3 and 4, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

July 2

—John Manley, 19, 6100 block of West Milltown Drive, Farmersburg. Booked 2:14 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Shawna L. Cunning, 33, 1300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 a.m. Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

—Christopher D. Cassell, 43, 8100 block of Crimson Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:11 a.m. Residential entry.

—Timothy W. Crossno, 34, 1400 block of South All Street, Pimento. Booked 11:18 a.m. Residential entry.

—John L. Bell, 40, 7800 block of Lakeside Court, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 a.m. Invasion of privacy, strangulation and domestic battery.

—Richard L. Kelley Jr., 43, 3200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Michael P. Kelly, 35, 500 block of Alert New London Road, Hamilton, Ohio. Booked 8:48 p.m. Failure to appear and invasion of privacy.

July 3

—Charlie Whitney III, 36, 1300 block of Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 a.m. Domestic battery; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia,

—Terry W. Buchanan, 37, 10 block of South 16th, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.

—Austin Fulford, 26, 10 block of West Peabody Lane, Clinton. Booked 1:56 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.

—Theodore H. Pohlman, 20, 2900 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:25 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

—Derrick R. Goodwin, 39, 6400 block of Cox Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 a.m. Expired plates, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

—Raymond G. Monroe, 46, 800 block of Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 4:01 a.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.

—Alonzo E. Lawson, 68, no address available. Booked 4:57 a.m. Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

—Alexandra M. Reeher, 33, no address available. Booked 6:37 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice and criminal trespass.

—Joshua D. Thornton, 31, 100 block of South Sixth Street, Clinton. Booked 9:56 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Brayden J. Clark, 22, 500 block of South Robinson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Dustin S. Taylor, 41, 10 block of South Port Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—John J. Lyman, 49, 10 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:17 p.m. Criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building, burglary of a dwelling, burglary while armed with deadly weapon and intimidation (two counts).

July 4

—Kenneth L. Foxx, 35, 2400 block of East County Road 1200 North, Brazil. Booked 1:16 a.m. Inappropriate communication with a child, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Camille N. Fuqua, 28, 100 block of Oakland, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 a.m. Residential entry and criminal trespass.

—Brigette J. Heil, 43, 1400 block of Hulman, Terre Haute. Booked 2:45 a.m. Conversion.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.