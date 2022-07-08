Vigo County Jail Log: July 7, 2022

Jul. 8—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement June 30, and July 1 and 2, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

June 30

—Zachary R. Adkins, 20, no address available. Booked 5:12 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

—Jason M. Boyd, 37, 10 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 7:47 p.m. Domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

—Ashley L. Butler, 39, 2100 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 a.m. Failure to appear and failure to appear on felony charge.

—Carrie M. Colquitz, 38, 100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:38 p.m. Disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, battery with bodily injury and battery against a public safety official.

—Amber Cooper, 18, 3000 block of West Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Bill A. Crouse, 54, 100 block of North 13th, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Juan G. Deleon, 45, 1300 block of North Meridian Street, Brazil. Booked 2:42 p.m. Theft.

—Jordan K. Favre, 22, 3000 block of West Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Jami D. Garrard, 28, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:09 p.m. Public indecency and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

—Charles J. Hendren, 24, 900 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Kelly Urbano, 31, 9700 block of North State Road 10, De Motte. Booked 12:35 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Alan R. Whited, 44, 22100 block of East Clark Road, Dennison, Ill. Booked 12:52 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.

—Paul G. Woolley, 57, no address available. Booked 3:28 p.m. Criminal trespass.

July 1

—Moses L. Ellington, 39, 300 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:41 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.

—Edwin B. Phillips, 66, 2100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Grant M. Cooper, 23, 600 block of South Franklin Street, Brazil. Booked 8:18 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Joshua L. Bedwell, 37, 1000 block of South County Road, Lewis. Booked 10:20 a.m. Possession of marijuana.

—Teubrian M. Nicholson, 22, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 p.m. Child molesting (three counts).

—Michael C. Gorman, 40, 300 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 p.m. Court order.

—Adam W. Stuckey, 50, 100 block of Holt Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:55 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Nick J. Kirmse, 48, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:45 p.m. Public indecency and battery with bodily injury.

—Cornell L. Towles, 54, 1800 block of North 6 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:51 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts); theft; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Joseph W. Vanderlinden, 51, 200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:01 p.m. Arson.

—Vincent E. Grimes, 52, no address available. Booked 8:43 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

—John V. Baer, 63, 10 block of Fort Harrison Parkway, Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Andre D. Moody, 38, 1600 block of Liberty, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 p.m. Failure to appear.

—James T. Williams III, 30, 2500 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.

—Derrick B. Johnson, 56, 500 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 p.m. Intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

July 2

—John Manley, 19, 6100 block of West Milltown Drive, Farmersburg. Booked 2:14 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Shawna L. Cunning, 33, 1300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 a.m. Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

—Elmer Carlyle, 56, 300 block of North Sixth Avenue, Evansville. Booked 4:23 a.m. Neglect of dependent.

—Jennifer L. Mize, 34, 300 block of North Sixth Avenue, Evansville. Booked 4:25 a.m. Neglect of dependent.

—Niki Cosby, 35, 1900 block of Tulip Drive, Pacific, Mich. Booked 5:37 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.