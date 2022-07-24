Vigo County Jail Log: July 24, 2022

Jul. 24—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Saturday

—Paul G. Woolley, 57, 800 block of North Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:17 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Jeremy Vanhorn, 33, 1400 block of North Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:55 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, battery by bodily injury and domestic battery.

—Michael E. Elmore, 69, 400 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.

—Alaya M. Whitehead, 24, 100 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Lisa J. McKenzie, 55, 500 block of First, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

—Richard J. Hudson, 48, 1700 block of North Chamberlain, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, theft, felon in possession of firearm and possession of paraphernalia.

—Katherine F. Davis, 42, 100 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:25 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and theft.

—Kaycee A. Harris, 24, 7900 block of Greenwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 7:37 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and domestic battery (two counts).

—Nakoa D. Baker, 35, no address available. Booked 8:14 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, false reporting and possession of paraphernalia.

—Kenneth W. Kauffman, 33, 1400 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 p.m. Court order.

—Javier I. Garrett, 33, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.

Sunday

—Joseph A. Ricketts, 31, 10 block of North Indiana, Rockville. Booked 12:43 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Brooke L. Griffin, 29, 10 block of Hazelwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Desirae S. Franklin, 24, 8700 block of Wabash, Terre Haute. Booked 2:47 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Mackenzie N. Burke, 22, 200 block of South Lambert, Brazil. Booked 3:39 a.m. Possession of marijuana.

—Tommy Cockrell, 18, 1900 block of 23 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:11 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Eric Adkins, 33, 2900 block of West Private Road, Brazil. Booked 7:19 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.