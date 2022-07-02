Vigo County Jail Log: July 2, 2022

Jul. 2—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement June 26, 27 and 28, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

June 26

—Ashley D. Julian, 37, 400 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:14 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and out-of-county warrant.

—Robert J. Cordell, 41, 300 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:43 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Howard W. Hooker, 34, 10 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.

—Bailey N. Blueher, 25, 10 block Sycamore, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

—Christopher L. Haseker, 33, 1200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, forgery, dealing in a controlled substance (two counts), possession of a controlled substance and obtaining without valid prescription a controlled substance.

June 27

—Terry W. Pruitt, 57, 9300 block of East Pettiford Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:01 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

—Kyler S. Key, 30, 2300 block of McKeen Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:25 a.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation, criminal mischief, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, burglary and residential entry.

—September L. Russell, 30, 100 block of North 31st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 a.m. Residential entry.

—Randall E. Myers, 42, 2200 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 p.m. Residential entry.

—Darius D. Wilson, 18, 2400 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:55 p.m. Residential entry and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.

—Robert E. Sands, 53, 1400 block of Woodley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 p.m. Contempt of court.

—Emanuel D. Bained, 47, 1300 block of Linwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 p.m. Intimidation, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

—Edwin B. Phillips, 66, 2100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Invasion of privacy and criminal mischief.

—James W. Fagg, 56, 10 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.

—Kaylee M. Long, 20, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:17 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.

—James M. Buckallew, 37, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:24 p.m. Intimidation.

—Cameron J. Bell, 30, 700 block of South Saginaw Place, Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident.

—Jody A. Campbell, 45, no address available. Booked 8:24 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, criminal mischief, residential entry, legend drug prescription violation and invasion of privacy.

—Elmer Carlyle, 56, 300 block of North Sixth Avenue, Evansville. Booked 9:14 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Paul Parker, 46, 10 block of South 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and strangulation.

June 28

—Minnie L. Sibley, 42, 2900 block of Krumbhaar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:30 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Daniel R. Hopkins, 50, 1700 block of North Lindon, Chiago, Ill. Booked 3:41 a.m. Conversion and possession of paraphernalia.

—Austin S. Wheatfill, 23, 10 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 a.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.