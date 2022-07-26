Vigo County Jail Log: July 26, 2022

Jul. 26—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Monday

—Edwin B. Phillips, 66, 2100 block of Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Shalane L. Ward, 30, 400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.

—Karrie Hole, 39, 700 block of Indiana Spring, Crawfordsville. Booked 11 a.m. Court order.

—Madonna R. Fulford, 32, 200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 a.m. Court order.

—Michael L. Rich, 23, 2300 block of South 10 1/2 , Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Christopher M. Dover, 45, no address available. Booked 3:36 p.m. Theft and fraud.

—Dustin J. Harrison, 35, 2600 block of Highland Place, Indianapolis. Booked 5:20 p.m. Court order.

—Cody A. Weir, 27, Rosedale. Booked 5:40 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Marin R. Weir, 22, Rosedale. Booked 6:13 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Taylor Bundy, 23, 700 block of Americana Drive, Annapolis, Md. Booked 6:16 p.m. Public intoxication.

—Ashley A. Ring, 36, 6500 block of North Division Road, Shelburn. Booked 7:53 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Ricardo A. Hutchins, 41, 100 block of North Fourth, Clinton. Booked 8:26 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, no valid driver's license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Keaera L. Blakely, 20, 2500 block of South 25th, Terre Haute. Booked 8:40 p.m. Possession of marijuana.

—Sarah L. Brown, 25, 600 block of Swan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 p.m. Criminal trespass and burglary.

—Graylon D. Bell, 55, 700 block of Saginaw Place, Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Matthew A. Rigdon, 28, 900 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Tuesday

—Cheyenne N. Lankford, 22, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 a.m. Failure to appear.

—Joseph V. Fagg, 52, 200 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 a.m. Domestic battery.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.