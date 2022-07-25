Vigo County Jail Log: July 25, 2022

Jul. 25—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Saturday

—Daphney L. Allen, 40, 500 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 4:54 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).

—Daniel R. Hopkins, 50, 100 block of North 38th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:30 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Virgil K. Weir, 58, 300 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:40 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and domestic battery.

—Jesse W. Salyer, 38, no address available. Booked 5:41 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Travis M. Mize, 32, 2700 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:52 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Robert A. Morton, 44, 10 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Bryan E. Griffy, 46, 3100 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:47 p.m. Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and obstruction of traffic.

—Seth A. Shafer, 32, 5300 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:02 p.m. Domestic battery, failure to appear and invasion of privacy.

—Montoya S. Rhodes, 47, Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Steven A. Long, 35, 300 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Richard A. Sandlin, 55, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:20 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).

Sunday

—Ana Hernandez, 36, 1500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:57 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Brandon L. McDonald, 41, 300 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and visiting a common nuisance.

—Patrick R. Grady, 45, 600 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 a.m. Distribution of an intimate image.

—Christian T. Frye, 51, no address available. Booked 5:17 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Moises C. Hernandez, 32, 100 block of First Street, Clay City. Booked 5:28 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Travis A. Ley, 45, 1800 block of Ohio Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 8:32 a.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, criminal confinement, criminal mischief and conversion.

—Charles D. Montgomery, 40, 200 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 a.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.

—Charles R. Rowe, 56, 100 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:22 a.m. Escape from lawful detention, intimidation (three counts) and possession of paraphernalia.

—Bobby L. Wright, 32, 10 block of Ann Street, Danville, Ill. Booked 12:43 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Michael L. Rich, 23, 2300 block of South 10 1/2 , Terre Haute. Booked 12:48 p.m. Theft.

—Ginny L. Brandenburg, 36, 1800 block of Melon Road, Kingman. Booked 2:18 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Anthony Duncan, 18, 1800 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and minor consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

—Angela Stevens, 37, 200 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 p.m. Burglary and theft of valuable metal.

—Micheal A. Ventura, 33, 300 block of U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

—Jane A. Shaffer, 60, 100 block of Dreiser Square, Terre Haute. Booked 11:45 p.m. Burglary.

Monday

—Michael J. Mundell, 36, 1700 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. burglary.

—Richard P. Ramey, 41, 500 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 a.m. Criminal mischief, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.